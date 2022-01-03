WATCH NOW: A.C. Fire Chief Scott Evans talks to Joe Martucci about nor'easter

As tidal flooding and snow rip through Atlantic City, Meteorologist Joe Martucci was with Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans to talk about storm preparations, his thoughts on the weather whiplash and more. The two come to you from Melrose Avenue between New Jersey and Delaware Avenues in Atlantic City.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
