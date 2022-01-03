 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: A.C. Fire Chief Scott Evans talks to Joe Martucci about nor'easter
WATCH NOW: A.C. Fire Chief Scott Evans talks to Joe Martucci about nor'easter

Atlantic City firehouse

Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans speaks at fire station No. 2, which has received a large grant from the NJ Historic Commission for a renovation Tuesday Oct 5, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

As tidal flooding and snow rip through Atlantic City, Meteorologist Joe Martucci was with Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans to talk about storm preparations, his thoughts on the weather whiplash and more. The two come to you from Melrose Avenue between New Jersey and Delaware Avenues in Atlantic City.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

