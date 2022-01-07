 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: 8 a.m. storm update with Meteorologist Joe Martucci, AC Public Works
WATCH NOW: 8 a.m. storm update with Meteorologist Joe Martucci, AC Public Works

Joe Martucci

The Press of Atlantic City will host a livestream at 8 a.m. to talk about the winter storm. Joined with Meteorologist Joe Martucci by phone will be Paul Jerkins, Director of Public Works for the city of Atlantic City.

Tune in right to this webpage for the livestream. You may ask questions on Facebook via The Press of Atlantic City's or Joe's account. 

A winter storm warning is in effect for inland Ocean, inland Atlantic all of Burlington and Cumberland counties through 10 a.m. Cape May County and the shore in Atlantic and Ocean counties are in a less impactful but still hazardous winter weather advisory, also through 10 a.m. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

