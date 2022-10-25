WATCH: New Jersey American Water performs drone emergency response drill

New Jersey American Water on Tuesday performed a drone exercise with the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park to demonstrate how unmanned aircraft can support natural disaster recovery efforts.
During the drill, multiple aircraft were sent to locations in Atlantic and Somerset counties. Live images and data were transmitted to the NARTP Thunder Room inside the facility at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township, the water company said in a post-exercise news release.
The demonstration follows a tabletop exercise held Oct. 13 at the water company's Camden headquarters in which delegates from local, state and federal agencies, industry partners and emergency management agencies met to plan ways to incorporate drones into emergency response operations.
People are also reading…
“As severe storms and flooding continue to impact New Jersey, it is critical that we consider how best to improve future response efforts by utilizing available technology and enhancing opportunities for coordination,” New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough said.
Atlantic Cape offering aviation and career development college credit course for Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City teens
Atlantic Cape Community College and the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will be partn…
The drill comes as New Jersey approaches the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.
Since Sandy, the state has experienced several destructive storms and natural disasters, including damaging flooding. New Jersey American Water on Tuesday said those disasters are why new technology should be infused into emergency responses, given they can be used to spot people and hazards, saving lives in the process.
“Events such as today’s demonstrate the benefit of investing in state-of-the-art UAS technology to adequately assess damage and provide critical real-time imagery and intelligence,” said Howard Kyle, NARTP president and CEO.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.