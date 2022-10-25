 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH: New Jersey American Water performs drone emergency response drill

drone.jpg

New Jersey American Water on Tuesday performed a drone exercise with the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park to demonstrate how unmanned aircraft can support natural disaster recovery efforts.

During the drill, multiple aircraft were sent to locations in Atlantic and Somerset counties. Live images and data were transmitted to the NARTP Thunder Room inside the facility at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township, the water company said in a post-exercise news release.

The demonstration follows a tabletop exercise held Oct. 13 at the water company's Camden headquarters in which delegates from local, state and federal agencies, industry partners and emergency management agencies met to plan ways to incorporate drones into emergency response operations.

“As severe storms and flooding continue to impact New Jersey, it is critical that we consider how best to improve future response efforts by utilizing available technology and enhancing opportunities for coordination,” New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough said.

The drill comes as New Jersey approaches the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

Since Sandy, the state has experienced several destructive storms and natural disasters, including damaging flooding. New Jersey American Water on Tuesday said those disasters are why new technology should be infused into emergency responses, given they can be used to spot people and hazards, saving lives in the process.

“Events such as today’s demonstrate the benefit of investing in state-of-the-art UAS technology to adequately assess damage and provide critical real-time imagery and intelligence,” said Howard Kyle, NARTP president and CEO.

