WATCH: New Jersey American Water performs 2nd drone emergency response drill

CAMDEN — New Jersey American Water on Tuesday performed a drone exercise with the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park (NARTP) to demonstrate how unmanned aircraft can support natural disaster recovery efforts.

During the drill, multiple aircraft were sent to locations in Atlantic and Somerset counties, including the Ocean City water and wastewater distribution system.

Live images and data were transmitted in real-time to the NARTP Thunder Room, inside the facility at the Federal Aviation Administration William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township, the water company said in a post-exercise news release.

The demonstration follows a tabletop exercise held on Oct. 13 at the water company's Camden headquarters, in which delegates from local, state and federal government agencies, industry partners and emergency management agencies met to plan ways to incorporate drones into emergency response operations.

“As severe storms and flooding continue to impact New Jersey, it is critical that we consider how best to improve future response efforts by utilizing available technology and enhancing opportunities for coordination,” said Company President Mark McDonough.

The drill comes as New Jersey approaches the 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy's landfall in the state.

Since Sandy, the state has experienced several destructive storms and natural disasters, including damaging flooding. New Jersey American Water on Tuesday said those disasters are why new technology should be infused into emergency responses, given they can be essential in spotting people and hazardous, saving lives in the process.

“Events such as today’s demonstrate the benefit of investing in state-of-the-art UAS technology to adequately assess damage and provide critical real-time imagery and intelligence,” said Howard Kyle, NARTP president and CEO.