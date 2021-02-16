Watch livestream of the Trump Plaza demolition 8:45 a.m. Wednesday

The Press of Atlantic City will stream the demolition of the Trump Plaza Casino Wednesday morning, starting at 8:45 a.m.

The demolition, scheduled for 9 a.m. can be found right here.

The livestream will be shown from the Playground Pier, across from Caesars Casino and Resort. Stories about the beach, the view will provide an ideal vantage point to showcase the implosion.

Trump Plaza opened in 1984. Although Donald Trump cut ties with the casino in 2009, he received a 10% fee for the use of his name on three of the city’s casinos at the time. In 2016, Icahn Enterprises bought the Trump properties out of bankruptcy court. Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort reopened as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2018 after closing in 2016.

