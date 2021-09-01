WATCH NOW: Wednesday night's severe weather update, live blog

8:00 p.m. - Wednesday night's severe weather update is up. The worst of the conditions for southeastern New Jersey are still to come. The good news is that the rainfall should not be much of an issue, as totals look to be between 0.50 and 1.00 inches widespread, with only localized higher amounts.

7:55 p.m. - Southeastern New Jersey has still only seen a few showers and gusty winds. That has not been the case for the New Jersey Turnpike corridor. Multiple cameras caught the tornado in action.

A New Jersey Department of Transportation camera caught a tornado live in action around Route 55.

The video with the largest publicity has come from Scott Dawson. A large funnel clear is clearly insight from his area behind Cardiac Partners Cooper & Inspira in Mullica Hill.

This will be the eleventh tornado in the state of New Jersey, which puts 2021 in sole possession of second place for the most tornadoes in one year. Records started in 1950. 17 is the leader.

6:34 p.m. -