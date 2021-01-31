WATCH LIVE: Sunday afternoon nor'easter update

The Press of Atlantic City wants to see what's happening in your neighborhood. Send photos and videos to www.pressofac.com/photosubmissions and it'll be included here.

Submit your snowfall totals on Meteorologist Joe Martucci's Facebook and Twitter pages. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly explains how to get the most accurate readings in your spot.

4:45 p.m. - Facebook Live on current conditions and where the storm goes from here.

3:00 p.m. - A high wind warning, for damaging winds, will be in effect for coastal Atlantic and Ocean counties from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. I'm not surprised by this. Given that low pressure will only be climbing the coast very slowly Monday as it intensifies, winds will be able to how right on shore. The potential for power outages and downed tree limbs will be there.