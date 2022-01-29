LIVE UPDATES: Over a foot of snow at most of the shore as nor'easter slams NJ

Send in your snowfall totals on social media to Meteorologist Joe Martucci. Please remember to include a photo and location in your post. If you have photos, we'll use them online by submitting here.

7:30 a.m. Saturday: Meteorologist Joe Martucci is live with another storm update. Heavy snow continues at the shore, as the coastal flooding tapers off. Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans will join via phone to provide an update on conditions in the city, too.

6:10 a.m. Saturday:

5:49 a.m. Saturday: Thanks to Sean Gleason for sending in this video of the heavy snow in Ventnor. Snowfall totals are now over a foot in Forked River.

5:20 a.m. Saturday - It is snowing hard near and east of the Garden State Parkway.

Snowfall rates of one, two, or three inches per hour are bringing totals into the double digits for much of the shore, putting the area on the upper end of the forecast. Here's an early Saturday morning video update.