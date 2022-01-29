LIVE UPDATES: Final snowfall totals coming in

Low pressure is still fairly weak, at 1002 millibars of air pressure. However, as it hits the warm Gulf Stream and combine with the arctic air from a cold front that passed during the day, it will intensify quickly.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center put out a mesoscale discussion (MD) in regards to this strengthening and what happens with the snow. An MD for a nor'easter only gets put out if something substantial will happen. They're highlighting our region, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, for heavy snow, with rates over one inch per hour, to fall by midnight.

Air pressure of the storm by the time it reaches out latitude will be in the 970 to 980 millibar range. That's equivalent to a category one hurricane.

Between now and midnight, expect light snow that will accumulate. We'll have to two inches by then. After that, the crux of the storm is on. Midnight to noon will be a 12 hour run with heavy snow, gusty winds and yes, possible blizzard conditions.