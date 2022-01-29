 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH LIVE: Satuday midday nor'easter forecast update
WATCH LIVE: Satuday midday nor'easter forecast update

Neptune, NJ Snow Jan. 29

Near whiteout conditions grip the Jersey Shore Saturday morning as a powerful winter storm passes. 

 Joe Martucci

Send in your snowfall totals on social media to Meteorologist Joe Martucci. Please remember to include a photo and location in your post. If you have photos, we'll use them online by submitting here

For storm relayed delays, closings and other news, visit here

11 a.m. Saturday - Meteorologist Joe Martucci is live with a forecast update as the winds continue to howl and snow still falls. 

10:30 a.m. -Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be live at 11 a.m. right here with a severe weather update as the snow continues, even heavily at the shore. Have a question? Email jmartucci@pressofac.com before 11 a.m. 

9:55 a.m. - 

9:30 a.m. - Snowfall totals continue to climb. Virtually everywhere east of the Parkway has a foot of snow. 

Snow Totals.JPG

However, as far west as Estell Manor has a foot of snow, too. This is a result of the heavy snow band passing in the early morning.

Snow Totals 2.JPG

The coastal flood alerts were allowed to expire. Minor flood stage occurred at all of the Jersey Shore tide gauges, more of the nuisance kind of flooding seen a few dozen times a year. Winds were north-northwest during the high tide, despite the flooding, something that Scott Evans, Atlantic City Fire Chief, said was notable. 

8:40 a.m. - Somers Point is waking up to plenty of snow Saturday morning. 

Snow fall Saturday morning in Somers Point.

8:25 a.m. Saturday: Meteorologist Joe Martucci is studying the radar and saying the intense band of two inch per hour snowfall rates at the Ocean County shore will try to pivot weather. He also says a small band of snow has set up inland and explains why. 

Meteorologist Joe Martucci is studying the radar and saying the intense band of two inch per hour snowfall rates at the Ocean County shore will try to pivot weather. He also says a small band of snow has set up inland and explains why.

8:15 a.m. Saturday: CNN is parked in Atlantic City on the boardwalk during the storm. If you want a national news outlet's perspective on the storm, check this out. 

CNN's Brian Todd is in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to show the impacts of a dangerous Nor'easter that is threatening blizzard conditions and coastal flooding.

7:30 a.m. Saturday: Meteorologist Joe Martucci is live with another storm update. Heavy snow continues at the shore, as the coastal flooding tapers off. Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans will join via phone to provide an update on conditions in the city, too. 

6:10 a.m. Saturday: 

5:49 a.m. Saturday: Thanks to Sean Gleason for sending in this video of the heavy snow in Ventnor. Snowfall totals are now over a foot in Forked River. 

Heavy snow rips through Ventnor as a nor'easter moves up the coast. Video by Sean Gleason. Jan. 29, 2022.

5:20 a.m. Saturday - It is snowing hard near and east of the Garden State Parkway. 

5 a.m. Saturday snow totals

Snowfall rates of one, two, or three inches per hour are bringing totals into the double digits for much of the shore, putting the area on the upper end of the forecast. Here's an early Saturday morning video update. 

Snowfall totals are reaching the double digits along the Jersey Shore and Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we're not even half way through the nor'easter as of 5 a.m. Here's an update.

4:00 a.m. Saturday - Meteorologist Joe Martucci is live taking your questions and walking through the nor'easter coming through South Jersey and the Jersey Shore. To watch, stay on this page. To have questions answered, submit them on our Facebook page

Friday Ends

10:45 p.m. - Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be live right here on this page and on Facebook at 4 a.m., 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to take you through the storm. 

Submit questions through Facebook to have them answered by Joe as the region goes through this nor'easter. 

10:00 p.m. : Hey everyone, Meteorologist Joe Martucci here. The snow is falling, the snow is accumulating and our nor'easter is gaining steam as it moves north from off the North Carolina coast. 

SPC Map

Low pressure is still fairly weak, at 1002 millibars of air pressure. However, as it hits the warm Gulf Stream and combine with the arctic air from a cold front that passed during the day, it will intensify quickly. 

AccuWeather Friday Night

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center put out a mesoscale discussion (MD) in regards to this strengthening and what happens with the snow. An MD for a nor'easter only gets put out if something substantial will happen. They're highlighting our region, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, for heavy snow, with rates over one inch per hour, to fall by midnight. 

SPC Map

Air pressure of the storm by the time it reaches out latitude will be in the 970 to 980 millibar range. That's equivalent to a category one hurricane

Between now and midnight, expect light snow that will accumulate. We'll have to two inches by then. After that, the crux of the storm is on. Midnight to noon will be a 12 hour run with heavy snow, gusty winds and yes, possible blizzard conditions. 

Joe Martucci's Snow Map

4:56 p.m. Friday: The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has cancelled four Saturday trips - 7 and 10:30 a.m. from Cape May, 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. from Lewes, Delaware.

Friday's schedule is unaffected by the unfavorable weather forecasts, the ferry said. 

4:30 p.m.: The Cape May County Zoo will be closed Saturday, county officials said.

3:55 p.m.: AtlantiCare has chosen to close its urgent care offices, clinical labs, Galloway Township pharmacy and Egg Harbor Township COVID-19 testing site Saturday due to the latest forecasts. 

The medical care provider will use its weather alert page to update the public on the status of its various services and programs, spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said Friday afternoon.

2:43 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for Atlantic and Cape May counties. It will be in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Coastal communities will likely experience coastal flooding that will impede travel on roadways. 

1:30 p.m.: All three Atlantic Cape Community College campuses will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Saturday classes will be held remotely and all events scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

12:20 p.m.: Atlantic County officials are activating the county's emergency Operations Center to coordinate countywide storm preparation and response activities. 

Also, several county-run entities, such as libraries, the Firearms Training Facility and Veterans Museum, will be closed Saturday.

The county's COVID-19 testing site at Stockton University's Carnegie Center, in Atlantic City, will also be closed Saturday. 

Ventnor officials have also asked residents to stay off city roadways as they may suffer tidal flooding.

11:42 a.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency that will begin at 5 p.m. Friday.

He's asking residents to stay off the roads Friday night and Saturday.

"Our advice to everyone is to be prepared to hunker down once you get home this afternoon and stay home," Murphy said.

He's also urging residents to report power outages immediately.

Murphy also relieved employees at state offices of their late-Friday-afternoon duties so they may return home ahead of the storm.

Commercial vehicle restrictions will be in place as of 5 p.m. Friday on multiple interstate highways.

“Road conditions are expected to be treacherous with heavy snow and high winds that could cause white out conditions, particularly along the shore,” said NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “Please stay off the roads to allow our crews to do their work safely. If you do have to be on the road – slow down and move over for highway crews, emergency responders, tow trucks, and disabled vehicles. It’s the law.”

10:30 a.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy will update New Jersey on the state's preparations for a winter nor'easter expected to produce double-digit snowfall totals along the Jersey Shore.

Murphy will speak at 11:30 a.m. and be joined by New Jersey State Police Commissioner Col. Patrick Callahan and state Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

The storm is expected to be particularly hazardous to shoreline residents, with a blizzard warning is in effect for shore communities from Cape May up to Sandy Hook. Overnight, 35 mph gusts, poor visibility and either falling snow or blowing snow are anticipated.

9:50 a.m. Friday: In Cape May County, Middle Township police are asked residents to park their cars in their driveways ahead of the impending snowstorm, so that emergency crews can clear roadways. Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel has also asked township residents to stay of the roads during the storm for their safety.

10:20 p.m. Thursday: The City of Atlantic City has issued a snow emergency for the storm. Vehicles must be moved from snow evacuation routes by 5 p.m. Friday. After that vehicles will be towed.

Ventnor police asked residents not to park their vehicles along the city's main roads due to the snowstorm hitting the region beginning Friday evening.

Residents are asked to keep Atlantic, Ventnor and Dorset avenues clear during the storm. It is recommended that vehicles be parked on nearby side streets, police said.

"This will allow our Public Works crews to keep those roadways passable for emergency vehicles during the height of this storm," police wrote on social media.

Plowing operations will begin when snow accumulation reaches about 2 inches, police said. Priority will be to keep the major roads accessible for emergency vehicles.

Once snowfall ends, plowing operations will continue, and priority will be to widen access to those major avenues and begin clearing out secondary roads and side streets, police said.

Police will continue to update residents on their social media pages.

“Road conditions are expected to be treacherous with heavy snow and high winds that could cause white out conditions, particularly along the shore,” said NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “Please stay off the roads to allow our crews to do their work safely. If you do have to be on the road – slow down and move over for highway crews, emergency responders, tow trucks, and disabled vehicles. It’s the law.”

