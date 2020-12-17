 Skip to main content
WATCH LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Martucci in Margate at Thursday at 8:15 a.m.
Flooding

A truck plows through water in Margate on Tuesday morning.

 MARTIN DEANGELIS Staff Writer

Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be on Facebook Live in Margate Thursday at 8:15 a.m. to cover the coastal flooding as high tide approaches in South Jersey. 

Viewers may tune into the Facebook pages of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Joe Martucci for the livestream. 

A coastal flood warning will be in effect through Thursday at 3 p.m., mainly to cover the morning high tide. This may be the most significant tidal flooding since Oct. 2019.  Moderate flood stage will be expected, something that typically only occurs two to four times a year in South Jersey.

Joined with Joe will be Margate Emergency Coordinator Chuck LaBarre, who will provide his insight on the flooding situation. 

Joe Martucci and Chuck LaBarre

From left to right: Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Chuck Labarre, Captain of the Margate City Beach Patrol as well as Emergency Manager for the city. Sept. 24, 2020 

Viewers are encouraged to ask questions about the tidal flooding and forecast ahead, as a nor'easter moves out of the region. 

