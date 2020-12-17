WATCH LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Martucci in Margate at Thursday at 8:15 a.m.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be on Facebook Live in Margate Thursday at 8:15 a.m. to cover the coastal flooding as high tide approaches in South Jersey.
ClimateCentral, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, has a Surging Seas Risk Finder…
Viewers may tune into the Facebook pages of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Joe Martucci for the livestream.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
A coastal flood warning will be in effect through Thursday at 3 p.m., mainly to cover the morning high tide. This may be the most significant tidal flooding since Oct. 2019. Moderate flood stage will be expected, something that typically only occurs two to four times a year in South Jersey.
Joined with Joe will be Margate Emergency Coordinator Chuck LaBarre, who will provide his insight on the flooding situation.
Viewers are encouraged to ask questions about the tidal flooding and forecast ahead, as a nor'easter moves out of the region.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Rain develops 1 to 3 p.m. Rain pounds through the night, changing to snow very late on the mainland. Turning very windy.
Snow or rain ends by 9 a.m. Then, turning sunny. Moderate flood stage likely during the a.m. high tide
Mostly sunny. Cold.
Partly sunny and milder
Showers possible
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny, chilly
Local Weather
Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts.
