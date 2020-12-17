WATCH LIVE: Meteorologist Joe Martucci in Margate at Thursday at 8:15 a.m.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be on Facebook Live in Margate Thursday at 8:15 a.m. to cover the coastal flooding as high tide approaches in South Jersey.

Here's how to find what tidal flooding will be like on your block ClimateCentral, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, has a Surging Seas Risk Finder…

Viewers may tune into the Facebook pages of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Joe Martucci for the livestream.

Find your high tide times here In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…

A coastal flood warning will be in effect through Thursday at 3 p.m., mainly to cover the morning high tide. This may be the most significant tidal flooding since Oct. 2019. Moderate flood stage will be expected, something that typically only occurs two to four times a year in South Jersey.

Joined with Joe will be Margate Emergency Coordinator Chuck LaBarre, who will provide his insight on the flooding situation.

Viewers are encouraged to ask questions about the tidal flooding and forecast ahead, as a nor'easter moves out of the region.

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.