WATCH LIVE: Joe Martucci in Ocean City, where coastal flood warning is in effect

4:15 p.m. update: The worst coastal flooding since a Jan. 31 - Feb. 3 nor'easter is at the Jersey Shore now. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is out with Reporter Bill Barlow in Ocean City to cover the high waters. A coastal flood warning is in effect for all of South Jersey through Friday evening, with strong winds to continue into the night.

Find cancellations due to weather below

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Events in South Jersey are being cancelled in anticipation of Friday's storm, which will bring coastal flooding, high winds and rain.

Egg Harbor City: The Halloween Parade scheduled for this Friday, October 29 has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

Cape May Court House: The Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Atlantic Cape Community College's Cape May County campus is cancelled due to the weather forecast.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.