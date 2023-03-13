NEWARK — Gov. Phil Murphy and others introduced a new, month-long arts festival this June that would highlight the Garden State's vast collection of musical and cultural excellence.

The North To Shore, or N2S summer festival, will play out over consecutive weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday.

"New Jersey is reclaiming our heritage as the world's center of innovation," Murphy said in his remarks. "We are a state that attracts and grows top-notch talent. It is far past time that we shine a light on all that sets our state apart."

Atlantic City will be one of three New Jersey cities to host the statewide celebration, Murphy said.

The governor, in announcing the events, said he and First Lady Tammy Murphy were influenced by the South-by-Southwest Festival held in Austin, Texas.

Murphy said he wanted to help give a platform to the New Jersey arts.

The festival will play out over three weeks in June, starting in Atlantic City, which will host music, comedy and other cultural events from June 4 to June 11.

From there, focus will shift to Asbury Park from June 14-18 followed by Newark on June 21-25.

More than 50 venues have already been identified, with more to come, said John Schreiber, president and CEO of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Billed as one of the "biggest festival in New Jersey history," the new festival will have various acts performing across the event.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. joined Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Asbury Park Mayor John Moor in sharing details of the festival during the live announcement.

Small promised the city would be ready to host.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg, ladies and gentlemen. One thing about Atlantic City, we know how to host great events." Small said.

Officials released details on the musical, film and cultural acts during a press conference Monday morning, but said they would be adding more names and events.

The festival will highlight "major stars, innovation and technology leaders, as well as local artists," officials promised.

Headliners for the festival include Halsey, Santana, Bill Burr, Jay Wheeler, Stephen Colbert, Alanis Morissette, Marisa Monte, Demi Lovato, Daymond John, Natalie Merchant, The Smithereens, Southside Johnny, Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem and more.

Atlantic City will host Gavin DeGraw for a concert at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, while Small added that a "major" R&B performance is also in the works and should be announced when more details are available.

Film lovers can also have the chance to enjoy movies being screened on the beach.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is listed as a presenting sponsor of the events planned in Atlantic City.

CRDA spokesperson Karen Martin did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.