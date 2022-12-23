WATCH LIVE: Friday midday storm update for South Jersey

11:25 a.m. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is live to track big cold shot to come. Rain will change over to sleet and then snow. Thunder has been heard near Philadelphia and that system will be moving toward the coast. He'll also recap the coastal flooding as well.
10:00 a.m. Atlantic City Police rescued two cars near Albany Avenue in Atlantic City Friday morning.
A high water vehicle was sent out to the incident to assist in the matter.
As we're dealing with tidal flooding in Atlantic City this morning, we can't stress this enough, DO NOT drive through the water, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN ‼ @AtlanticCityOEM @AtlanticCityPD pic.twitter.com/CziVOP89a7— City of Atlantic City (@AtlanticCityGov) December 23, 2022
The Inside Thorofare tide gauge, located near Albany Avenue and Winchester Avenue, reported a maximum tide height of 7.24 feet above mean lower low water, the average of the two low tide heights for the day. Flooding will recede at this tide gauge by noon, with no more flooding expected into the day.
9:35 a.m. Tidal flooding was affecting the inland on Friday morning.
Absecon police reported that several city roads were closed because of rising water, which were:
- South Shore Road - between Route 40 and California Avenue
- Ohio Avenue - between Station Avenue and South Shore Road
- Route 9 - between Ohio and California avenues
Jim Eberwine, Emergency Management Coordinator for Absecon said the corner of Illinois Avenue and Shore Road in town had 18 inches of water.
My weather dad Jim Eberwine said 1.5 FEET of water is at the deepest part of Illinois Ave. and Shore Road in Absecon.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) December 23, 2022
A truck went through and was at the top of the rim.
Tide waters are still rising in spots. https://t.co/rNqCQTxyFm pic.twitter.com/8xTcZnFni5
The White Horse Pike was reduced to a single lane both eastbound and westbound as of 8:30 a.m., police said.
9:14 a.m. With a brief burst of snow threatening to drop visibilities to under a quarter mile and a flash freeze in spots afterwards, a winter weather advisory was issued for all of South Jersey from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., from west to east, rain will transition over to snow in many spots as temperatures fall. While the snow won't stick to the roads, the falling snow and very gusty winds that will come with it can make driving hazardous. Up to a half inch of snow on colder and grassy surfaces are likely.
The cold front is straight from the arctic and will bring the coldest Christmas since at least 2000, there's an exception here.
Furthermore, wet areas will ice up quickly after the rain and snow ends. By 12 p.m. it should be below freezing west of the Garden State Parkway, with the Ocean County shoreline below 32 degrees by 2 p.m.
8:59 a.m. Moderate flood stage gripped most of the Jersey Shore Friday morning as strong easterly and southerly winds pushed waters into the bays, spilling onto land like Dock Road in Eagleswood, Ocean County. This road is the only way in and out of the West Creek section of town.
8:51 a.m. Tidal flooding made both Dorset Avenue Bridge and Wellington Avenue in Ventnor impassable on Friday morning.
City officials asked drivers to use Atlantic Avenue for the day, as most streets were reportedly flooded early Friday.
Officials also cautioned drivers to be wary of driving through flooded areas, should they need to. Drivers should limit their speed through flooded areas to reduce wakes from their vehicles, as they could worsen water damage to homes and businesses.
Normal traffic flows should resume once the weather clears and the tide recedes, officials said.
Flash freeze threatens Friday as NJ's large storm continues
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Ranking the Storm Threats
For me, the order is damaging winds as well as power outages, flash freeze, coastal flooding, additional rainfall flooding and then any snow impacts.
Really, winds and flash freeze are in a group of their own, as everyone can experience this. Then comes coastal flooding for the shore folks. I don't see much in the way of additional rainfall flooding.
While snow can always be a driving hazard, this will be more of a festive way to end the precipitation, rather than cause issues.
How to prepare
Be extra careful on the roads and, if you're near the bays Friday morning, be aware of road closures. The combination of the flash freeze, strong winds and coastal flooding will make for more hazardous driving than usual.
Check with your airline on flight delays if you're leaving from local airports. There will be at least a few delay thanks to weather here, in the Midwest and New England.
Deicers will be good to have on hand. Once the rain ends, rock salt or brine can keep the driveway and sidewalks wet, instead of icy.
Finally, if you're going to be outside for a while at any point between Friday afternoon and Monday, wear all of the cold weather gear you have. The last time we were below freezing for three days or four days in a row (in this case Friday afternoon to Monday) was 2018.
Friday morning's forecast
Rain and strong winds will return while coastal flooding and snow pop into the forecast.
It'll be fairly dry and calm when the sun rises. If you're inland, this will be the time to be about and about.
Along and near the bays will be a different story. Coastal flooding will be around in the morning. It'll peak around high tide, 7 a.m., along the ocean side and then about two to three hours later in the back bays.
The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory, highlighting the nuisance flooding threat.
We're going to teeter between minor and moderate flood stage. In short, minor flood stage is the typical kind of flooding we see a few dozen times a year. Meanwhile, moderate flood stage closes roads and brings water to unraised homes and businesses. Blocks of roadway flooding are expected.
However, the impacts vary from town to town. A few of you have reached out to me about the tidal flooding forecast. There's a lot of local knowledge about the nearest tide gauge to you and how that tide height corresponds to flooding.
Rain and wind will pick back up between 8 and 10 a.m., associated with the potent arctic cold front. Temperatures will be around 50 degrees when the rain starts.
However, we'll fall into the 40s and 30s quickly as winds turn from the south to the northwest. Damaging winds and power outages threaten while precipitation falls. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out, given the large amount of energy the cold front holds.
The precipitation won't last long, ending midday as it moves off the coast. However, with the crashing temperatures, up to 90 minutes of snow is likely during the late morning and midday.
This snow likely won't stick to roads. Only grassy and colder surfaces would see what would be our first snowfall of the year for many.
Friday afternoon's forecast
By 1 p.m., the rain or snow will be rolling off the coast. The sun will come out pretty quickly afterward. The damaging wind threat will be over, but gusty, biting winds will remain.
I'm most concerned about the cold and flash freeze. By 1 p.m., we'll be in the 20s in places like Vineland and Hammonton. In Atlantic City and the shore, we should be in the mid-30s, but falling fast. Given the precipitation will have just ended, many roads and sidewalks that didn't have salt or brine thrown on them will freeze over.
If you live inland, this will be the most hazardous aspect of the storm. Car accidents and slow travel are likely as the holiday weekend gets started.
It could be worse, though. The strong wind (35 to 45 mph gusts) will act like a blow dryer and remove some standing water. In short, it'll be a race between crashing temperatures and drying winds to see how bad the freeze will be.
By sunset, air temperatures will be in the 20s and wind chills will be in the single digits. Icy conditions will continue on untreated roads into the night.
South Jersey can get a "flash freeze" Friday, here's what that means
Ice-cold Christmas
Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City will have its coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day since 1983, and Atlantic City International Airport will have its coldest since 2000.
The core of the cold air, which is associated with the polar vortex, will pass Saturday morning. Morning lows will be 10 to 15 degrees. It'd be much colder if not for the gusty winds mixing some of the "warmer" air around.
Those winds will make it feel like -5 to 5 degrees to kick off Saturday.
During the day, highs will be in the low to mid-20s. Thanks to 15 to 20 mph sustained westerly winds, it'll feel no better than 10 while the wind blows.
Saturday night will fall back into the teens, likely mid-teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits with a bit of a breeze.
We'll moderate just a bit Sunday, with a high of 26 degrees inland and 27 degrees at the shore.
Winds will be a bit lighter, so wind chills should be in the teens instead of the single digits.
