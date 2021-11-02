 Skip to main content
WATCH LIVE: 10 p.m. election night live stream
WATCH LIVE: 10 p.m. election night live stream

Decision 2021
Joe Martucci

As Election Day turns into Election Night, The Press of Atlantic City will have you covered with the latest in local and statewide races.

Maureen Bugdon, Superintendent of Elections Commissioner of Registration and Autumn Vasquez, Registration Clerk showing how to use the new e-poll books which will be used by all machine voters this year early and Election Day and new voting machines to be used this year only by early voters. Wednesday Sept 29, 2021.

In addition to our complete written coverage with our team of reporters, The Press will livestream election results and conduct interviews with reporters in the field at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday night. 

The live broadcasts will be housed right here on our website, www.pressofac.com. Joe Martucci will be the host for the evening and will answer your questions about the races. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
