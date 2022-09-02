WATCH: How a grassroots group ended a tax break for casinos

Coming Sunday in The Press of Atlantic City, Seth Grossman, founder of Liberty and Prosperity, discusses winning his court battle over the casino PILOT legislation.
This article was produced with ProPublica as part of its Local Reporting Network initiative.…
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The P…
New Jersey officials refused to provide the numbers behind new casino tax breaks, so we did the math
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The P…
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.