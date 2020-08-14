WATCH Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 briefing

Atlantic County health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths for the 13th consecutive day.
The new positive test results in 13 boys and men, ages 3 to 78, and 14 girls and women, ages 12 to 63, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. The cases were identified as follows: eight in Pleasantville, four in Galloway, three each in Atlantic City and Hamilton Township, two in Hammonton, and one each in Brigantine, Buena Vista Township, Egg Harbor Township, Longport, Margate, Northfield and Ventnor.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 3,752 cases with 241 deaths and 2,262 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,024 cases with 83 deaths and 887 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 2,905 cases with 146 deaths.
Atlantic County will continue to provide Covid-19 testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, each Tuesday in August, 9 AM – 11:30 AM, unless otherwise noted.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation. If available, appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday morning that the state will be extending the voting model used in the recent primary to the general election in November.
“We pursued a hybrid model,” Murphy said during an appearance on "CNN New Day," “We mailed ballots to folks who were registered in either party; we mailed applications to those who weren’t. And we also provided in-person voting capacity — at least 50% in each county and at least one location in each municipality.
“It was a success. Not perfect, but overwhelmingly a success,” he added.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will debut a new Lunch & Learn series later this month, officials announced Friday.
The Lunch & Learn programs will be offered virtually on the last Thursday of the month from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., except during the months on November, December and June, according to a news release. Food Label – 411 will be the first program on Aug. 27.
The Lunch & Learn series presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor, will allow participants to eat their lunch while they learn in their offices or at home, officials said.
Food Label – 411 will teach participants the benefits of reading food labels, what food labels tell us, and deciphering packaging deceptions, according to the release.
“Food packaging can sometimes be misleading and reading food labels provides a better understanding of what is in the product to keep us healthy," Zellers said.
Additional virtual Lunch & Learn programs in 2020 include Wellness Balance on September 24 and Portion Distortion on October 29, according to the release. Sessions will be recorded and available for the public to view on the RCE of Cape May County You Tube channel.
State officials have scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Secretary of State Tahesha Way.
Murphy is expected to announce Friday that the Nov. 3 election will be conducted mostly by mail.
In addition, Murphy is scheduled at 8 a.m. to appear on "CNN New Day" and at 8:40 a.m. on "Squawk Box" on CNBC to discuss the state’s response to the new coronavirus.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
