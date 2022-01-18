WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy set to be sworn in for a second term on Tuesday

TRENTON — Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be sworn in late Tuesday morning for his second term.
Murphy follows his predecessor, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, in serving two terms as New Jersey's highest ranking public official.
Murphy won reelection by narrowly defeating Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman, in the November 2021 gubernatorial election.
