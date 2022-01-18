 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy set to be sworn in for a second term on Tuesday
WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy set to be sworn in for a second term on Tuesday

Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver are sworn in for their second terms in office at the Trenton War Memorial on January 18, 2022.

TRENTON — Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be sworn in late Tuesday morning for his second term.

Murphy follows his predecessor, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, in serving two terms as New Jersey's highest ranking public official.

Murphy won reelection by narrowly defeating Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman, in the November 2021 gubernatorial election.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

