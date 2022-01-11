WATCH: Gov. Murphy's State of the State Address starting at 5 p.m.

TRENTON - As the New Jersey Legislature reorganizes, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy will give his State of the State address Tuesday afternoon, his fourth since taking office.
Support Local Journalism
The address will remain virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has been pre-recorded and will air on the governor's social media channels.
Murphy will likely speak about the Garden State's efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and being in front of its challenges to schools, the economy, hospitals and medical care staff.
He'll also likely speak on his work to address issues affecting the state's middle-class families, according to a statement from his office.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.