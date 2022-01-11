 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH: Gov. Murphy's State of the State Address starting at 5 p.m.
WATCH: Gov. Murphy's State of the State Address starting at 5 p.m.

50828145808_e6ebb37b1b_o.jpg

Gov. Phil Murphy presents his State of the State address Jan. 10 at the Trenton War Memorial.

 Ed Murray / NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

TRENTON - As the New Jersey Legislature reorganizes, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy will give his State of the State address Tuesday afternoon, his fourth since taking office.

The address will remain virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has been pre-recorded and will air on the governor's social media channels.

Murphy will likely speak about the Garden State's efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and being in front of its challenges to schools, the economy, hospitals and medical care staff.

He'll also likely speak on his work to address issues affecting the state's middle-class families, according to a statement from his office. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

