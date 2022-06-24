WATCH: Five Atlantic City Boardwalk businesses damaged in fire

ATLANTIC CITY — A three-alarm fire on the Atlantic City Boardwalk near New York Avenue appeared to be under control by about 11 a.m. Friday, according to Fire Chief Scott Evans.

Firefighters are now working to put out a few hotspots in the ceiling, Evans said.

Approximately 60 firefighters responded to the scene, Evans said.

The fire had engulfed a small shop near Ripley's Believe It or Not! on the Boardwalk. No injuries were reported.

It was unclear how the blaze started as of Friday morning.

Evans said the first call on the fire came in around 8:30 a.m. and the “well-advanced” fire quickly tore through the building. Five stores, including Devki Jewelers and H&A Fashion, were impacted by the blaze, Evans said.

Smoke could be seen coming from the front doors and windows, Evans said.

As of 9 a.m., a portion of the Boardwalk was closed to traffic as multiple crews were on scene.

The city hopes to have the section of the Boardwalk around New York Avenue reopened by this afternoon, said Andrew Kramer, spokesman for the city.

Some of the buildings suffered heavy smoke and water damage. No damage to Ripley’s.

“This was a real serious fire because these are very old buildings," Evans said.

Colleen Pichirallo was going about her morning in her apartment less than a block away when she said the sounds of sirens filled the neighborhood. She then saw smoke cover her block.

“You couldn’t see half of the building,” Pichirallo said, watching firefighters as the worked to extinguish the blaze. “It was all engulfed.”

Crystal Temarantz could see the area fill with smoke from her hotel room on the eighth floor of Resorts. She was preparing to leave the city, but stopped for a peek at the scene.

“I wasn’t sure if it was a fire,” said Temarantz, of Kingston, Pennsylvania. “I thought maybe it was either a fire or they we’re cooking food. It looked pretty thick.”

Sargis Ghalechyan, a Brigantine resident and owner of Bill’s Gyros and My Friend’s Diner on the Boardwalk near where the fire broke out, said at around 8:30 a.m. he was at the diner heading to the gyro place when he saw the building burst into flames.

“I looked over and said ‘what is that?’” Ghalechyan said. “It started fast.”

Various local fire departments have been called in to provide mutual aid.

Staff Writer Selena Vazquez contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

