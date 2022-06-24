WATCH: Firefighters battling fire on Atlantic City Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY — City firefighters are battling a fire on the Boardwalk near New York Avenue on Friday morning.
The fire has engulfed a shop on the Boardwalk. It was unclear how the blaze started as of early Friday or whether there are any injuries.
As of 9 a.m., a portion of the Boardwalk was closed to traffic as multiple crews were on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
