WATCH: Fire in progress near Ocean City amusement park

Multiple outlets are reporting a fire on the Ocean City Boardwalk near Playland's Castaway Cove.
Photos on social media show a working fire with flames shooting out from the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Castaway Cove on fire in OCNJ pic.twitter.com/vOTfiucoo1— Yo (@FlyGoalScoredBy) January 30, 2021
