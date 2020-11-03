 Skip to main content
Watch election results and reports live on Election Night, right here
Watch election results and reports live on Election Night, right here

Voters enter the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, Tuesday morning, Election Day 2017, where poll workers said they have seen a steady stream of voters.

 Vernon Ogrodnek / Multimedia Editor

Watch live, local election results and hear from The Press' team of reporters in the field on Election Night.

Check back here, or go to The Press' YouTube channel for the livestream at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Livestreams will run for approximately fifteen minutes and hosted by Joe Martucci.

2020 Press of Atlantic City Election Day Livestream

Along with livestreaming, come to www.pressofac.com for more local, state and national results. You may also follow the Election Night team on Twitter.

Voter guide

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3 to be a mostly vote-by-mail election due to concerns regarding the…

