WATCH: Diver rescued off Cape May

The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued a diver 46 miles off Cape May on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a report that a 50-year-old woman was unresponsive after returning from a dive off the vessel Gypsie Blood. The diver dove to a depth of 150 feet before resurfacing unconscious, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Video provided by the Coast Guard showed an unidentified person being airlifted from a vessel that was idle in the ocean.

The diver was taken by MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City to Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

“Without the proper communication that we had, we would not have been able to safely conduct the mission especially considering the distance offshore that the vessel was,” said Lt. Anthony Barletta, the command duty officer in the command center. “A marine band radio is the best way to get first responders on scene when an emergency arises.”

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.