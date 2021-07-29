 Skip to main content
WATCH: Diver rescued off Cape May
WATCH: Diver rescued off Cape May

Video courtesy of DVIDS - Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued a diver 46 miles off Cape May on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a report that a 50-year-old woman was unresponsive after returning from a dive off the vessel Gypsie Blood. The diver dove to a depth of 150 feet before resurfacing unconscious, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Video provided by the Coast Guard showed an unidentified person being airlifted from a vessel that was idle in the ocean. 

The diver was taken by MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City to Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

“Without the proper communication that we had, we would not have been able to safely conduct the mission especially considering the distance offshore that the vessel was,” said Lt. Anthony Barletta, the command duty officer in the command center. “A marine band radio is the best way to get first responders on scene when an emergency arises.”

Contact John Russo:

609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Russo

ONLINE

Watch video of the Coast Guard rescue at PressofAC.com.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

