WATCH: Coast Guard saves boaters stranded near Little Egg Harbor

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Three sailors were rescued from a ship that ran aground near the entrance to Little Egg Harbor Sunday night by U.S. Coast Guard.

The 36-foot boat reported to Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay through VHF channel 16 that it ran aground near the entrance to Little Egg Harbor. A 29-foot rescue boat from Coast Guard Station Atlantic City was dispatched the vessel but was unable to reach it due to low-tide conditions.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was then sent to the scene, rescuing the boaters and returning them to the air station.

“Situations like this emphasize the importance of using Channel 16 as an effective way to seek help in times of distress,” said Chief Petty Officer Charles Osenbach, the command duty officer in the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center. “We encourage mariners to be prepared at all times when on the water.”

Plans to salvage the vessel are in progress, the Coast Guard said.

