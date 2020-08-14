CAPE MAY—Crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Shearwater cut a fishing net from a sea turtle 11 miles off of Cape May on Thursday. When crew arrived on scene, they noticed sharks swarming nearby and immediately launched a smaller boat to help the turtle free.
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues turtle entangled in fishing net off Cape May as sharks swarm nearby
