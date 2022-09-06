WATCH: Boat runs aground on Ocean City's North Street beach

OCEAN CITY — A boat was carried ashore by high winds Tuesday afternoon off North Street.

The U.S. Coast Guard and both the city's Police Department and Beach Patrol responded after the vessel ran aground, the city said in a news release.

The boat was still waiting to be towed Tuesday afternoon, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.

Another boat ran aground at Ninth Street on Monday, closing off that section of the beach while it, too, was towed away.

Neither of the boat's two passengers was injured, Bergen said.

Additionally, another boat was beached off Great Harbor Inlet at the Malibu Beach Wildlife Management Area in Egg Harbor Township, Bergen said.

A small caravan of boats was reportedly traveling from the Avalon-Stone Harbor area to Atlantic City for the Atlantic City In-Water Boat Show starting Thursday.

A small craft advisory was in effect, and northeast winds gusting to 45 mph created heavy seas, Bergen said.