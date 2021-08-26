WATCH: Barstool's Dave Portnoy reviews Sam's Pizza Palace in Wildwood

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was in Wildwood on Thursday, and he stopped at Sam's Pizza Palace for his popular Barstool Pizza Review segment.
"I finally made it to Wildwood," Portnoy said in the beginning of a 5-minute video he posted to his Twitter account @stoolpresidente on Thursday evening.
"People have been in my mentions, DMs whatever for probably years. 'You gotta get to Wildwood, gotta get to Wildwood.' The place they always tell me I gotta go is here, Sam's."
Portnoy was in New Jersey to promote Barstool Sportsbook, which launched in New Jersey.
He stood on the Boardwalk holding a pizza box. Several dozen people gathered around on the Boardwalk, some jeering when he commented he hated the New York Yankees, and another voicing their displeasure of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, whom Portnoy is avidly not a fan of.
"Again, boardwalk pizza is always a little different than normal pizza," Portnoy said. "It tastes different, it feels different, the warm weather, the salt water, I don't know. And these people, I can tell, are Sam's homers."
He said the pizza —a plain pie was his choice — looked pretty good. After taking two bites, he nodded his head and admitted the pizza was very good.
After taking several more bites, he belted out "7.9" out of 10 and received generous cheers.
"It's some of the best boardwalk pizza I've ever had. It's not even close," Portnoy said.
Check out the full video below. (WARNING: Expletives can be heard.)
Barstool Pizza Review - Sam's Pizza Palace (Wildwood, NJ) pic.twitter.com/q9COvcUnox— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 26, 2021
