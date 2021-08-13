 Skip to main content
WATCH: Attorney general releases video in fatal bike crash involving Atlantic City police officer
WATCH: Attorney general releases video in fatal bike crash involving Atlantic City police officer

081421-pac-nws-fatalbike.jpg

Private security footage shows a bicycle approaching Arkansas and Arctic avenues that is then struck by an Atlantic City police car June 18.

 New Jersey Attorney General's Office, provided

The Attorney General's Office on Friday released video from a fatal June accident involving an Atlantic City police officer and a bicyclist. 

The video, from private security footage on Arkansas Avenue, shows the moment of impact when 63-year-old Everett Stern, of Atlantic City, was struck by a police car about 8:30 p.m. June 18 at Arkansas and Arctic avenues. Stern died from his injures a week later at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Officer Ahmed Waqar was responding to a routine call in a marked patrol vehicle, with no lights or siren activated, when he approached Arctic Avenue in the righthand lane of Arkansas Avenue, acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said in a news release. Several cars filled the left three lanes of Arkansas.

At the same time, Stern was traveling east on Arctic Avenue and crossing the intersection when his bicycle collided with the driver's side of Waqar's vehicle. Waqar immediately called for emergency medical personnel and rendered aid to Stern, Bruck said.

Waqar was one of 12 part-time Atlantic City police officers promoted to full-time jobs in May 2020.

The video was released pursuant to policies established by the attorney general in 2019 that are intended to promote the fair, impartial and transparent investigation of fatal police encounters, Bruck said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

ONLINE

Watch video of the accident at PressofAC.com.

