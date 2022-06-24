WATCH: Atlantic City Boardwalk fire now under control

ATLANTIC CITY — A three-alarm fire on the Atlantic City Boardwalk near New York Avenue appeared to be under control by about 10:30 Friday morning, according to eyewitness reports.

The fire had engulfed a small shop near Ripley's Believe It or Not! on the Boardwalk. It was unclear how the blaze started as of early Friday or whether there are any injuries.

Colleen Pichirallo was going about her morning in her apartment less than a block away when she said the sounds of sirens filled the neighborhood. She then saw smoke cover her block.

“You couldn’t see half of the building,” Pichirallo said, watching firefighters as the worked to extinguish the blaze. “It was all engulfed.”

Crystal Temarantz could see the area fill with smoke from her hotel room on the eighth floor of Resorts. She was preparing to leave the city, but stopped for a peek at the scene.

“I wasn’t sure if it was a fire,” said Temarantz, of Kingston, Pennsylvania. “I thought maybe it was either a fire or they we’re cooking food. It looked pretty thick.”

As of 9 a.m., a portion of the Boardwalk was closed to traffic as multiple crews were on scene.

Various local fire departments have been called in to provide mutual aid.

Staff writers Selena Vazquez and Eric Conklin contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.