WATCH: Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. entrance for his State of the City address

Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
ATLANTIC CITY — A beached whale was examined and buried in the sand Sunday morning.
ATLANTIC CITY — A second humpback whale in less than a month has washed ashore in the resort.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Police Department started 2023 with a new deployment plan of 11-hour shifts to increase police visibility and responsivene…
OCEAN CITY — A brief closing of the bridges heading out of the city Dec. 30 was connected to the theft of a car in the city, Mayor Jay Gillian…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Vincent Palmieri will make more than $300,000 from Upper Township schools over the next two years, after leaving the job as S…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For Eulojeo Mayren and Sara Guzman-Mayren, the news was devastating.
NEWARK — The family of a South Jersey girl whose death was initially ruled a suicide after she was struck by a train is asking NJ Transit to e…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Philadelphia man Friday who is accused of hitting a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt.
MAYS LANDING — In the age of online shopping and truncated mall store rosters, shoppers such as Northfield’s Lindsay Arargil still enjoy a fac…
ATLANTIC CITY — Beginning 10 p.m. Thursday, lane closures are scheduled on Route 30 in both directions for work being done on the Absecon Boul…
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.