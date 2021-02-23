Wastewater could leak from Ventnor sewer line break for the next couple of days

VENTNOR — A sewer line leak that temporarily closed the Dorset Avenue Bridge and a section of Wellington Avenue, and has led to detours in the Heights section of the city, could take up to a month to repair, officials said Tuesday.

Leakage from the pipe could continue releasing wastewater for six or seven days, Atlantic County Utilities Authority Communications Manager Amy Menzel said Monday.

There is no immediate health risk, and it doesn't impact the safety of the drinking water, Menzel said.

"I made the decision to inconvenience some rather than have vehicles go down streets that were flooded with raw sewage," said Chief Douglas H. Biagi in a tweet Monday. "As we all know when vehicles go down flooded streets, it pushes the water, in this case raw sewage, onto residents' properties."

In consultation with public safety, public works and other local government officials, Biagi decided six hours of inconvenience would be better than damaging and contaminating all of the properties along the initial detour route that would have had raw sewage splashed onto their properties and in their crawl spaces.