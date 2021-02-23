 Skip to main content
Wastewater could leak from Ventnor sewer line break for the next couple of days
Wastewater could leak from Ventnor sewer line break for the next couple of days

Sewer

Work crews repair a sewer-line in a six-block section of Wellington Avenue between Dorset and Victoria avenues in Ventnor on Monday.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

VENTNOR — A sewer line leak that temporarily closed the Dorset Avenue Bridge and a section of Wellington Avenue, and has led to detours in the Heights section of the city, could take up to a month to repair, officials said Tuesday.

The sewer line leak, which had closed a section of Wellington Avenue, could take four weeks to fix.

Leakage from the pipe could continue releasing wastewater for six or seven days, Atlantic County Utilities Authority Communications Manager Amy Menzel said Monday.

There is no immediate health risk, and it doesn't impact the safety of the drinking water, Menzel said.

"I made the decision to inconvenience some rather than have vehicles go down streets that were flooded with raw sewage," said Chief Douglas H. Biagi in a tweet Monday. "As we all know when vehicles go down flooded streets, it pushes the water, in this case raw sewage, onto residents' properties."

In consultation with public safety, public works and other local government officials, Biagi decided six hours of inconvenience would be better than damaging and contaminating all of the properties along the initial detour route that would have had raw sewage splashed onto their properties and in their crawl spaces.

"Because of where the leak occurred, I was limited on my detour options, but stand by my decision," said Biagi on social media. "We will get through this, just as we do every other natural and personal disaster that comes Ventnor's way. Please be patient and compassionate."

The six-block section of Wellington Avenue between Dorset and Victoria avenues was closed Sunday to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the Atlantic County Utilities Authority learned of the leak.

The leak is somewhere along the 12-inch sewer main, and there is a collapse in the roadway. Police suspect recent pile-driving activity related to home raising in the area may have contributed to the damage, Biagi said previously.

The road surface will have to be torn up to find and repair the leak, Biagi said.

Officials have told people to stay away from the water flooding the streets.

Raw sewage spewing into the streets around the city near Atlantic City is a huge health risk, said Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club.

"It is flooding the streets just a few blocks from the bay. This is because of the DEP's (Department of Environmental Protection) failure to invest and upgrade aging infrastructure and to protect our coasts from pollution. The aging infrastructure in Atlantic County plus storm surges and sea-level rise  make everything worse," said Tittel in a written statement.

Failing sewer systems and increased stormwater runoff from overdevelopment is an increasing problem all over this state, the Sierra Club said.

"We need at least $14 billion just to fix our combined sewer overflow systems and billions more to fix our water systems that are outdated and breaking. We need to continue adapting to climate change and sea-level rise as we rebuild from Sandy," said Tittel about the 2012 hurricane.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

