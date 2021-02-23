Wastewater could leak from Ventnor sewer line break for next couple of days

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To relieve the flooding on Wellington Avenue and nearby side streets, Lafayette has ordered two large pumps and related piping to drain and move wastewater off the streets, Menzel said.

Police Chief Doug Biagi made the decision Monday to inconvenience some in detouring streets rather than have vehicles go down roads that were flooded with raw sewage.

“Because of where the leak occurred, I was limited on my detour options, but stand by my decision,” Biagi said on social media. “We will get through this, just as we do every other natural and personal disaster that comes Ventnor’s way. Please be patient and compassionate.”

The six-block section of Wellington between Dorset and Victoria avenues was closed Sunday to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the ACUA learned of the leak.

The leak is somewhere along the 12-inch sewer main, and there is a collapse in the roadway. Police suspect recent pile-driving activity related to home raising in the area may have contributed to the damage, Biagi said previously.

The road surface will have to be torn up to find and repair the leak, Biagi said.