Waste collection bids sought by Millville Housing Authority

MILLVILLE — The city's Housing Authority is looking for a new trash hauler.
Waste Management currently has the trash contract for collection at the authority's seven properties, said Housing Authority Executive Director Samantha Silvers.
The company has held the contract for at least six years, having been the only bidder when the authority was last looking for a collector, Silvers said.
The Housing Authority supplies living spaces for low-and moderate-income families, seniors and people with disabilities over 494 units, according to its website.
The authority also manages 191 Section 8 vouchers, which secure housing opportunities with private landlords for those eligible.
Waste Management's current contract ends Dec. 31, Silvers said.
The new agreement would be valid for one year, ending Jan. 31, 2024. The contract can be extended an additional year, through Jan. 31, 2025, according to a public notice the Housing Authority issued.
After Waste Management's current terms end, residents will still have collection services until a new provider is chosen, Silvers said.
Bids must be received no later than 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Millville Housing Authority, PO Box 803, 122 E. Main St., the notice states.
