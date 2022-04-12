Washington Ave. fifth graders show off their smarts about the justice system

PLEASANTVILLE — Students at Washington Avenue School are having their knowledge about the judicial system tried and tested — in game-show format.

Three employees of the Atlantic/Cape May County Vicinage of the New Jersey Superior Court hosted an assembly in the school gymnasium at the elementary school Tuesday. They quizzed students on civics, with a particular focus on the branches of state and federal government, the American justice system and the independence of the judiciary.

The event was held with the theme of “Are you Smarter than a 5th Grader?” – the TV game show that had adults compete against elementary-school students for a prize.

Atlantic/Cape May County court Ombudsman Ellen Procida, who works as a court community liaison, said Tuesday that connecting with children was critical to the functioning of the state judiciary.

“Part of our partnerships and relationships with the community is educating students and really getting out to the entire county,” Procida said after the assembly.

Atlantic County Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Officer Sandra Rodriguez and bilingual Probation Officer Yolanda Garcia joined Procida at the event.

Along with their civics-based questions, the trio asked students to talk about Washington Avenue. Procida said it was important for the courts to learn about the communities they serve and teach young people about the justice system.

One subject they emphasized was the role of interpreters in the court. The court employees emphasized that being bilingual was an important asset to the court. They encouraged students to continue learning both English and Spanish. Parts of Tuesday's assembly were in both languages.

Garcia, who speaks English and Spanish, emphasized to students that being bilingual would open professional opportunities for them.

Students were given the opportunity to ask questions. Some of the fifth graders broached topics central to conversations around criminal-justice reform, asking what happens when the courts convict the innocent. The court employees explained that defendants had the opportunity to appeal their cases, and emphasized that having a diverse justice system would be critical in preventing false convictions, which could see the innocent spend decades of their lives incarcerated.

Ernestine Smith, the vice chair for the Coalition for a Safe Community, helped organize the event. She said it was important for different parts of the community to come together to provide the city’s children with new opportunities.

“It’s about working together in our community and making it great, one child at a time,” Smith said.

Washington Avenue Principal Cynthia Ruiz-Cooper said she was eager to expose students to information about how the justice system functions in their community. She was particularly grateful to have the professionals introduce students to the utility of speaking multiple languages, noting a large share of Washington Avenue students were Hispanic and spoke Spanish as their first language.

“Anytime any of the community wants to come in, we invite them in,” Ruiz-Cooper said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

