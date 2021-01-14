Warming shelters available in parts of South Jersey with Code Blue alert

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic and Cumberland counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect through Thursday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.​

In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active Thursday night and then again Saturday and Monday nights. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. In Bridgeton, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, on 186 E. Commerce Street, will be the warming shelter location. Call (888) 410-3973. Those needing warmth in Vineland should report to Landis Junior High Gymnasium, at 61 West Landis Avenue.

A Code Blue alert is issued whenever the National Weather Service has a forecast below 32 degrees or below a 0 wind chill. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.