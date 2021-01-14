Warming shelters available in parts of South Jersey with Code Blue alert

In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect through Thursday, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active Thursday night and then again Saturday and Monday nights. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. In Bridgeton, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, on 186 E. Commerce Street, will be the warming shelter location. Call (888) 410-3973. Those needing warmth in Vineland should report to Landis Junior High Gymnasium, at 61 West Landis Avenue.
A Code Blue alert is issued whenever the National Weather Service has a forecast below 32 degrees or below a 0 wind chill. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
Volunteers serve food at emergency homeless shelter at Landis Junior High School in Vineland NJ. Monday Dec 14, 2020. Code Blue law, which requires shelters to open any time the low temperature will be below 32 degrees (previously it was below 25 without precipitation and below 32 with precipitation) Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
