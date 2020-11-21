Warm weather helps Ocean City pre-Thanksgiving shopping event achieve strong turnout

Unseasonably warm weather aided the high turnout along the avenue, with temperatures in the mid-60s in the morning to early afternoon. With most people staying home as much as possible over the past eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Earlier than the Bird was viewed as a perfect opportunity to be out and about.

“It’s probably the best turnout (I’ve seen),” said Barbara Smith, an Ocean City resident who partakes in the event every year. “It’s so nice out.”

Bowfish Kids, on the other hand, did see a decrease in foot traffic from previous years. Still, employee Anna McCabe said, it was a successful day with more customers than they anticipated.

“Honestly, I am (surprised by the turnout) just because it is November and I feel like the town is normally dead by now,” McCabe said. “I’m a little shocked, but I think with the weather and it being 60 degrees, I’m not surprised that much.”

Earlier than the Bird is seen in Ocean City as the kickoff to the holiday shopping season, making it among the busiest days of the year for its downtown businesses. Considering the devastating financial impact the pandemic has had, Daria Rose viewed the turnout as the community’s way of giving back to those who help make the city what it is.