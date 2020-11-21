Warm weather helps Ocean City pre-Thanksgiving shopping event achieve strong turnout

OCEAN CITY — For the most part, Asbury Avenue on Saturday had its usual mid-November buzz.
It was an atmosphere Bridget Buchanan didn’t think would be possible just a few months ago.
“If you had talked to me six months ago, with everything going on, I would have never thought that the store would look like this,” said Buchanan, director of operations at Stainton’s Gallery of Shops, “that we’d have the kind of traffic that we have going on, that we’d have everybody just out shopping locally. That’s one of the things I love about Ocean City. Everybody really comes out and helps each other.”
City residents descended on the downtown for this year’s Earlier than the Bird shopping event. Between 8 a.m. and noon, many of the district’s businesses offered discounts for those looking to get a head start on holiday shopping. Shoppers also were encouraged to wear festive pajamas for the occasion (and masks, of course), with organizers roaming the streets giving out coupons for free turkeys to the best dressed.
Keith Grim, 51, came to Asbury with his 8-year-old son, Kooper. The 51-year old said it was different, but he was glad to see a city tradition continue.
“It’s a little different because of the masks, and that always feels weird,” said Grim, of Ocean City, “but it’s nice to get out a little bit and safely social distance. It’s fun. We’re having a good time.”
Unseasonably warm weather aided the high turnout along the avenue, with temperatures in the mid-60s in the morning to early afternoon. With most people staying home as much as possible over the past eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Earlier than the Bird was viewed as a perfect opportunity to be out and about.
“It’s probably the best turnout (I’ve seen),” said Barbara Smith, an Ocean City resident who partakes in the event every year. “It’s so nice out.”
Bowfish Kids, on the other hand, did see a decrease in foot traffic from previous years. Still, employee Anna McCabe said, it was a successful day with more customers than they anticipated.
“Honestly, I am (surprised by the turnout) just because it is November and I feel like the town is normally dead by now,” McCabe said. “I’m a little shocked, but I think with the weather and it being 60 degrees, I’m not surprised that much.”
Earlier than the Bird is seen in Ocean City as the kickoff to the holiday shopping season, making it among the busiest days of the year for its downtown businesses. Considering the devastating financial impact the pandemic has had, Daria Rose viewed the turnout as the community’s way of giving back to those who help make the city what it is.
“It’s a really trying time today, but I think in light of a holiday season where things are so uncertain, the community of Ocean City is really doing a lot to give some hope and cheer to the locals,” said Rose, of Ocean City, whose green Santa elf dress won her a free turkey. “Even though they’re probably struggling all themselves, they’re spreading that positive cheer.”
