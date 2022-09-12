Wards Pastry in Ocean City set to close Sunday

OCEAN CITY — After 98 years, Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue said on Saturday that it will be shutting its ovens down for the last time this Sunday.
Wards, in a message posted to its Facebook page, did not explain why the owners decided to close the pastry shop, only writing to "thank everyone for choosing Wards Pastry to be part of their celebrations through all of these years."
Wards isn't the only city business to announce its closure in the past weeks.
Last week, Voltaco's Italian Foods, a restaurant on West Avenue, announced that its owners, too, have decided to make 2022 their last year in business.
The restaurant is set to close Oct. 9.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.