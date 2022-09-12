 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wards Pastry in Ocean City set to close Sunday

Sweettooth

Wards Pastry in Ocean City

Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

OCEAN CITY — After 98 years, Wards Pastry on Asbury Avenue said on Saturday that it will be shutting its ovens down for the last time this Sunday.

Wards, in a message posted to its Facebook page, did not explain why the owners decided to close the pastry shop, only writing to "thank everyone for choosing Wards Pastry to be part of their celebrations through all of these years."

Wards isn't the only city business to announce its closure in the past weeks.

Last week, Voltaco's Italian Foods, a restaurant on West Avenue, announced that its owners, too, have decided to make 2022 their last year in business. 

The restaurant is set to close Oct. 9.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

