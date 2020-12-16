 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Want to press the button and implode Trump Plaza? Atlantic City may offer that chance
0 comments
top story

Want to press the button and implode Trump Plaza? Atlantic City may offer that chance

{{featured_button_text}}
Plaza

The demolition of Trump Plaza continues in Atlantic City Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A dash of showmanship was always part of President Donald Trump's brand in the city, so it's only fitting that the last remnants of his casino empire go out with a bang.

And some lucky person, or people, is going to get a chance to be part of the show, courtesy of the City of Atlantic City.

As an added bonus, the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City will get a much-needed boost.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Marty Small Sr. will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss the Jan. 29 implosion of the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino and how it will benefit the club, according to a news release. The press conference will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AtlanticCityGov.

More details will be announced, but the mayor has, on numerous occasions, made reference to holding an auction or raffle event for people to bid on being part of the historic implosion. 

Long considered an eyesore on the Boardwalk, Trump Plaza was deemed a public safety hazard earlier this year as pieces of the former casino hotel — it closed in 2014 — flew off during heavy winds.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired the building in 2016 when he purchased the debt of the thrice-bankrupt Trump Entertainment Resorts.

The city took the building's owner, Icahn Enterprises, to court to force a demolition. Icahn Enterprises said it had already begun the process and the two sides set an implosion date of Jan. 29.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News