Want to press the button and implode Trump Plaza? Atlantic City may offer that chance

ATLANTIC CITY — A dash of showmanship was always part of President Donald Trump's brand in the city, so it's only fitting that the last remnants of his casino empire go out with a bang.

And some lucky person, or people, is going to get a chance to be part of the show, courtesy of the City of Atlantic City.

As an added bonus, the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City will get a much-needed boost.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss the Jan. 29 implosion of the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino and how it will benefit the club, according to a news release. The press conference will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AtlanticCityGov.

More details will be announced, but the mayor has, on numerous occasions, made reference to holding an auction or raffle event for people to bid on being part of the historic implosion.

Long considered an eyesore on the Boardwalk, Trump Plaza was deemed a public safety hazard earlier this year as pieces of the former casino hotel — it closed in 2014 — flew off during heavy winds.