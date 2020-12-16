Want to press the button and implode Trump Plaza? Atlantic City may offer that chance

ATLANTIC CITY — A dash of showmanship was always part of President Donald Trump's brand in the city, so it's only fitting that the last remnants of his casino empire go out with a bang.
And some lucky person, or people, is going to get a chance to be part of the show, courtesy of the City of Atlantic City.
As an added bonus, the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City will get a much-needed boost.
Support Local Journalism
Mayor Marty Small Sr. will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss the Jan. 29 implosion of the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino and how it will benefit the club, according to a news release. The press conference will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AtlanticCityGov.
More details will be announced, but the mayor has, on numerous occasions, made reference to holding an auction or raffle event for people to bid on being part of the historic implosion.
Long considered an eyesore on the Boardwalk, Trump Plaza was deemed a public safety hazard earlier this year as pieces of the former casino hotel — it closed in 2014 — flew off during heavy winds.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired the building in 2016 when he purchased the debt of the thrice-bankrupt Trump Entertainment Resorts.
The city took the building's owner, Icahn Enterprises, to court to force a demolition. Icahn Enterprises said it had already begun the process and the two sides set an implosion date of Jan. 29.
Contact: 609-272-7222
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.