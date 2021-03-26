Walter Davis, 93, WWII veteran from Atlantic City, founder of Black police officers union

Walter M. Davis, an Atlantic City native with community ties and a long career in law enforcement, died March 18. He was 93.

Davis died of natural causes in his Ocean County home, surrounded by his family.

Born and raised in Atlantic City, Davis attended Indiana Avenue School and then Boy’s Vocational School on Arctic and Illinois avenues. As a boy, he played clarinet and held odd jobs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk before enlisting in the U.S. Army at 16.

After serving during World War II, Davis returned to Atlantic City and married his high school sweetheart Jeanne Scott in 1948. The couple moved to Newark in 1949, in search of better opportunities to raise a family, where Davis pursued a career in law enforcement.

There, Davis served in the city’s police department after graduating from Newark Police Academy in 1956. In 1959, he became a founding member of the Newark Bronze Shields, an African American police officer’s association that battled racial discrimination within the department. Davis attended the March on Washington with officers and members of The Bronze Shield in 1963.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Davis was later promoted to detective of the juvenile department where he mentored troubled youth for the remainder of his 28-year career, before retiring in 1984.