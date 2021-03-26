Walter Davis, 93, WWII veteran from Atlantic City, founder of Black police officers union, dies

Walter M. Davis, an Atlantic City native with community ties and a long career in law enforcement, died March 18. He was 93.
Davis died of natural causes in his Ocean County home, surrounded by his family.
Born and raised in Atlantic City, Davis attended the Indiana Avenue School and then the Boy’s Vocational School at Arctic and Illinois avenues. As a boy, he played clarinet and held odd jobs on the Boardwalk before enlisting in the Army at 16.
After serving during World War II, Davis returned to Atlantic City and married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Scott, in 1948. The couple moved in 1949 to Newark, where Davis pursued a career in law enforcement.
There, Davis served in the city’s police department after graduating from Newark Police Academy in 1956. In 1959, he became a founding member of the Newark Bronze Shields, an African American police officer’s association that battled racial discrimination within the department. Davis attended the March on Washington with officers and members of the Bronze Shields in 1963.
Davis was later promoted to detective of the juvenile division, where he mentored troubled youth for the remainder of his 28-year career, before retiring in 1984.
He relocated in 1994 to Stafford Township, where he remained for the rest of his life.
Davis’ daughter, Bonnie, remembers her father as a well-liked, respectable man who was always giving.
“He was a good family man and provider, always willing to do good things. He was a good neighbor who loved to cook, bake and make things for people,” she said.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner knew Davis through his father, Atlantic City police Officer Hank Tyner, who grew up with Davis. Damon Tyner remembered Davis as a man who never forgot his roots in Atlantic City.
“From Walter, my father and all of the men from that generation, lessons I’ve learned were standing by your word, being honorable and public service. It’s something I have a fond respect for.” Tyner said.
