Walmart, Sam's Club locations now offering vaccines

Vaccine appointments for residents 65 and older should be easier to secure in Atlantic County as more pharmacies are now carrying doses, county officials said in a news release.
Eligible residents can book appointments at the Sam's Club in Pleasantville or Walmart in Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton and Mays Landing.
To make an appointment, call the stores directly or call the state’s 65-and-older hotline at 856-249-7007, available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
“This population is among the most vulnerable for COVID-19, yet a significant number remain unvaccinated," county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement. "Not because they choose to but because they have been unable to find appointments.”
BRIGANTINE — When eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine was extended to senior citizens in Ne…
In an effort to get immobile residents vaccinated, county public health staff have been administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to its home delivered meal customers.
“The one-dose J&J vaccine is ideal for the homebound who might otherwise go unvaccinated and be unable to accept family and visitors into their homes,” Levinson said. “The response has been very positive. Ideally, we would like to provide this service to other homebound residents who may not be current customers. If we are able to obtain more vaccine, we will certainly consider doing so.”
Levinson is encouraging mobile residents 65 and older to make appointments through the hotline or the new local providers.
“New Jersey has the unfortunate distinction at this time of having the most new COVID-19 cases in the country. And according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and experiencing severe illness increases with age,” Levinson said. “These services should help those 65 and older who want the vaccine to get it.”
