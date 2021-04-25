Walking tours, brewery helping Cold Spring Village stay afloat during pandemic

Clare Juechter, the village's chief administrative officer, said some of the health and safety guidelines were difficult to navigate.

"We follow all of the guidelines that the CDC and the state request of us, whether it's sanitizer or 6-foot markings on the floor, and how to do that (markings) with antique buildings so that you don't damage it always becomes an issue," Juechter said. "But we have an extraordinarily inventive grounds team that have come up with ways to create ropes and barricades, so that we're able to get through it. Some of the ropes we even make ourselves with a rope making machine so some of it is very home grown."

Juechter said the adjustments have reinvigorated her sense of purpose within the village.

"We didn't bring our seasonal staff instead all of the administrative staff took on the roles of individual interpreters as needed," Juechter said. "And we all started off as interpreters so it was lovely to interact with the public again, it has reminded me of why I love doing this so much."

The tours will continue until June 18, after that the grounds will open back up to the general public until September.