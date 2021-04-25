Walking tours, brewery helping Cold Spring Village stay afloat during pandemic

LOWER TOWNSHIP — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, staff at the Historic Cold Spring Village knew they had to think of a plan to make up for the potentially lost revenue. That's when the idea to offer outdoor walking tours of the live history museum was born.
"We’ve done walking tours in the past depending on the needs and the requests," Executive Director Annie Salvatore said. "But with COVID, it was one of the things that we could do that would resemble what we normally offer."
The museum is meant to provide visitors with a glimpse into life in South Jersey in the early 1800s. It was founded by Annie and her husband Dr. Joe Salvatore in 1973 when they acquired the Cold Spring Grange.
The Salvatores then spent eight years collecting 26 more 18th and 19th century buildings and filling them with furnishing, fixtures and tools.
The village was formed on a sprawling 22-acre plot of land on Seashore Road and opened to the public in 1981.
The walking tours take patrons inside a handful of the buildings on the property including the Marshallville School, built in 1850, the Dennisville Inn, built in 1836 and the oldest structure in Cape May County, the Coxe Hall Cottage, built in 1691.
Annie said the walking tours have garnered a positive response so far.
"Amazingly we have lots of people on the tours," Annie said. "I mean we’ll have 18, 20 people sometimes, it's great."
Interpreter John Ryan said the turnout often depends on the weekend.
"It varies, sometimes we have a lot of people, sometimes not so much," Ryan said. "But so far we've only had I think one day where no one came to the tour."
In 2016, the Salvatores renovated an 1804 English barn into the Cold Spring Brewery, the first nonprofit brewery in the state, according to staff. All of the proceeds earned by the brewery are used to maintain the village.
"The brewery has helped us dramatically," Ryan said. "What originally happened was the county had given us a lot of money over the years. Then in 2013 they said they were cutting it back and eventually eliminating it. So the Salvatores decided that we needed to find a new revenue source, and that was it."
The brewery's outdoor space has provided patrons with a safe, socially distanced experience during the pandemic.
"There's a nice open-air front and backyard area so when we couldn't have anyone inside, we could put everyone out there and spread them out," Ryan said. "We originally did curbside pickup and as things kind of settled into a routine, we were able to get people back into the lawn areas."
Clare Juechter, the village's chief administrative officer, said some of the health and safety guidelines were difficult to navigate.
"We follow all of the guidelines that the CDC and the state request of us, whether it's sanitizer or 6-foot markings on the floor, and how to do that (markings) with antique buildings so that you don't damage it always becomes an issue," Juechter said. "But we have an extraordinarily inventive grounds team that have come up with ways to create ropes and barricades, so that we're able to get through it. Some of the ropes we even make ourselves with a rope making machine so some of it is very home grown."
Juechter said the adjustments have reinvigorated her sense of purpose within the village.
"We didn't bring our seasonal staff instead all of the administrative staff took on the roles of individual interpreters as needed," Juechter said. "And we all started off as interpreters so it was lovely to interact with the public again, it has reminded me of why I love doing this so much."
The tours will continue until June 18, after that the grounds will open back up to the general public until September.
Cold Spring Brewery is open seven days a week from July to August. Hours range from noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
