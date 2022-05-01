Walkers in Ocean City are on the move against MS

OCEAN CITY — May began in Ocean City with people returning to the Boardwalk for a good cause.

The 2022 Walk MS Ocean City was held Sunday. Scores thronged together at the Ocean City Civic Center to walk in the sunny, springtime weather and help raise money for multiple sclerosis treatment and research.

It was the first time the event was held in-person in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with virtual-only walks organized in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s a good turnout, so everybody’s really excited,” said Meghan McNamee, a manager with the National MS Society who helped organize the walk.

There were 337 registered participants Sunday who collectively donated more than $50,000 to MS treatment and research. Those walking could choose to walk a 1-mile or a 3-mile course along the Boardwalk.

For many walkers, the cause was personal.

Bridget Peterson, a 38-year-old woman from Washington Township, Gloucester County, was diagnosed with MS when she was 31. Along with her extended family and friends, Peterson was walking to help raise funds to help other people with her condition. Having participated in several walks before in Ocean City and Philadelphia, Peterson said she was glad to have a warm day to finally come together for the cause again.

“The last couple years when it was in-person, was rainy. It’s the first nice year,” Peterson said.

“Well, I have it, so I want to raise money to get the cure going, (because) I don’t want to have it anymore” said Samantha Lepor, an Ocean View resident who also has MS, said while explaining why she and her family came to walk. “And to have a good day.”

Multiple scoliosis, or MS, is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system. It can result in muscular discoordination, speech defects and various other symptoms.

Lauren Fogarty Schwager, from Upper Township, who also has been diagnosed with MS, was walking with her family. She said she was glad people had the opportunity to gather again Sunday and to show solidarity with others who have been diagnosed with the disease.

“Well, I have MS, so I’m here to support everyone else who has MS and raise money for research for a cure,” Fogarty Schwager said.

Kristen Blizard, from Langhorne in southeastern Pennsylvania, also has MS and was among those walking along the Boardwalk. Jen Murphy, a friend of Bilzard’s from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said she was walking in support of Kristen for MS research, noting that their children had grown up making their way up and down the boards.

“It’s amazing to finally be together again and not have the masks and see our smiling faces,” Murphy said.

Added Blizard, “I’m just so glad that everybody comes out and supports the people that they love that are suffering with MS."

Multiple teams consisted of people who have been diagnosed with MS and their friends and families.

Shakera Woodson, of Egg Harbor Township, was walking with her mother, Renee Woodson, and cousin Nicole Galarza, both of whom have MS.

“We don’t know exactly what they’re going through, but we’re here to support them,” Shakera Woodson said.

Jeremiah White, a 10-year-old nephew of Renee Woodson, had a simple explanation for why he wanted to walk Sunday.

“Family,” White said.

Several volunteer groups from the local community gathered to support the walk. Members of the Absegami High School Interact Club, an affiliate of the local Rotary Club, helped set up the event and gathered at the 1-mile mark on the Boardwalk to cheer on walkers with shouts and cowbells. The club was there to honor Tara Kubiak, an Absegami Spanish teacher who has MS and has a mother who also was diagnosed with the disease. The Abesgami Key Club also volunteered, helping set up and staff a water station.

Ed Friend, an Absegami English teacher and Interact Club adviser, said he and the students were proud to be able to contribute to such a critical effort.

“It’s such a great thing to see so many people come out for a positive cause like this and raise money for the eradication of MS, hopefully one day,” Friend said.

Harshi Harshe and Juhi Jha, Absegami sophomores from Galloway Township, said they were excited to give their support and said it fit into the mission of the Interact Club, which is oriented around supporting service projects.

“We’re excited to see people and help out,” Jha said.

“We are cheering the walkers on and just helping people with them and supporting a good cause,” added Mahi Patel, an Absegami freshman from Galloway.

Rita Carroll, of Philadelphia, is an aunt of Bridget Peterson, who has MS, and was the organizer of “Bridget’s Brigade” walking team. She noted that they also had a friend who was diagnosed with MS last year join them.

“We’re just hoping that this money raised can help find a cure,” Carroll said. “It’s amazing how many people you find out have this.”

