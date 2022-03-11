Walker Hayes, Bret Michaels join lineup for Wildwood country music fest

WILDWOOD — Rising country superstar Walker Hayes and TV personality and Poison lead singer Bret Michaels are the latest names said to take the stage at the Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood this summer.
The two are joining a lineup that includes top-name acts like Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church and Cole Swindell on Wildwood's beach June 16-19.
Hayes, an Alabama native, recently has garnered the national spotlight with his hit song "Fancy Like. The Grammy-nominated artist has worked with some of country music's most recognized names, including Keith Urban, Colt Ford and Rodney Atkins.
Bret Michaels is revered as a megastar in the entertainment industry. He has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has hit songs including "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Nothing But A Good Time" and "Go That Far."
Michaels has also been the lead singer for Poison, the well-known rock band that became popular in the 1980s.
