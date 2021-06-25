 Skip to main content
Walk-in COVID-19 clinic Wednesday at Pleasantville High School
Pleasantville School District file

Pleasantville High School

 Claire Lowe

First lady Jill Biden joined country music star Brad Paisley at a distillery in Nashville, Tennessee to encourage more people to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

PLEASANTVILLE — There will be a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday at Pleasantville High School, district administrators announced this week.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the cafeteria, 701 Mill Road. AtlantiCare will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years old and older.

Appointments are not necessary. 

Register online at pps-nj.us.

The second vaccine will be distributed on July 21. 

