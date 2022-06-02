Voters can cast ballots in June 7 primary election starting Friday at these South Jersey sites

In-person early voting sites open for the primary election at 10 a.m. Friday in seven locations in Atlantic County, three in Cape May and Cumberland counties, and 10 in Ocean County.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

No appointments are needed, and voters may use any location in the county in which they are registered.

Early voting debuted in New Jersey in November's general election and was considered underused. Only about 3.5% of Atlantic County registered voters and 4.6% of those in Cape May County opted to try early voting by machine in its inaugural year, election officials said. The statewide percentage was even lower.

Election officials hope that as people get more accustomed to the option they will use it more.

In New Jersey, to vote in a primary you must have either already declared membership in a party or be an independent who declares membership when voting.

State law requires three days of early voting by machine for primary elections and nine days for general elections.

Computerized electronic poll books and new voting machines that can pull up any county voter’s personalized ballot were purchased to make early voting possible, said Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon.

Her office is responsible for overseeing voting machines and poll books, voter registration and registration records, for making sure election law is followed and more.

The new electronic poll books can update immediately, preventing a voter from going to a different location and voting again. They will be used in early voting and on Nov. 2, but Election Day voters will use the old, traditional voting machines, Bugdon has said.

Drop boxes also are set up around the four counties. They can be used to return vote-by-mail ballots instead of mailing them. Ballots are picked up daily by Board of Elections staff. Locations for every county’s drop boxes are available at state.nj.us/state/elections/voter-registration.shtml on the voter information portal.

Election officials get a day off on the Monday before Election Day to prepare for opening all poll locations in every town.

It's go time! Early voting starts today It’s all systems go for the state’s first in-person early voting, set to start Saturday and …

The primary is Tuesday.

Atlantic County early voting sites

Atlantic City: Quaremba at St. Michaels, 10 N. Mississippi Ave.

Buena Vista Township: Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville

Egg Harbor Township: Atlantic County Library, 1 Swift Ave.

Galloway Township: Galloway Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road

Hamilton Township: Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave.

Hammonton: Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave.

Northfield: Shoreview Building, 101 Shore Road

Cape May County early voting sites

Lower Township: Lower Township Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas

Middle Township: Middle Township Library, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House

Upper Township: Upper Township Library, 2050 Route 631

Cumberland County early voting sites

Bridgeton: Bridgeton Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St.

Millville: Millville Women's Club, 300 E. St.

Vineland: Landis Marketplace, 624 E. Elmer St.

Ocean County early voting sites

Berkeley Township: Berkeley Library, 30 Station Road, Bayville

Brick Township: Brick Library, 301 Chambers Bridge Road

Jackson Township: Jackson Library, 2 Jackson Drive

Lacey Township: Charles A. Smith Community Center, 15 E. Lacey Road, Forked River

Lakewood Township: Municipal Building, 231 3rd St.

Lavallette: Upper Shores Library, 112 Jersey City Ave.

Little Egg Harbor Township: Little Egg Library, 290 Mathistown Road

Manchester Township: Manchester Library, 21 S. Colonial Drive

Stafford Township: Ocean County Southern Resource Center, 179 S. Main St., Manahawkin

Toms River Township: Toms River Library, 101 Washington St.

For a full list of locations, visit nj.gov/state/elections/vote-early-voting.shtml.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.