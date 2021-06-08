Voter turnout back to normal for Atlantic City primaries

Those totals weren't out of line with the last time a primary election offered in-person voting in the city; 2,300 machine ballots were cast in the June 2019 primary.

But they lagged last year's primary, held in July mostly by mail due to the pandemic. In that race, Small was the top vote-earner with 3,887 votes, beating Pamela Thomas-Fields (1,863) and Jimmy Whitehead (278).

This year's mail-in vote number is likely to surpass 2019's, when 1,327 voted by that method. On Tuesday morning, the Atlantic County Board of Elections reported the city had received 1,287 mail-in ballots. Of those, 1,173 were from Democratic voters and 114 were from registered Republicans. Given the turnout at the polls Tuesday, the mail-in count has the potential to change the outcome of the election.

In the city's mayoral primary, Leonard said he voted for Small. Claims made about him and his wife, La'Quetta, did not influence his decision, Leonard said.

"In every political campaign, there's always dirt," he said. "That's the way it is. You expect that."

Some of Small's political opponents, including Foley and political organizer Craig Callaway, claim the Smalls were complicit in a relative's sexual abuse of a minor.