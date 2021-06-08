Voter turnout back to normal for Atlantic City primaries

ATLANTIC CITY — Seven months after one of the most polarizing presidential elections in recent memory brought voters to the polls in record numbers, polling places across Atlantic City returned Tuesday to the relative silence that traditionally accompanies county and local primaries.
Unlike last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to mostly mail-in voting, voters were able to cast ballots in person Tuesday in the primary election at their usual polling places.
By late Tuesday morning, several locations remained empty for minutes at a time.
The Uptown Complex, on Madison Avenue in the city's 1st Ward, was one of the few with a somewhat steady trickle of residents, including 68-year-old Earl Leonard.
The city native makes sure he votes at every opportunity.
"Whenever there's voting, you should vote," Leonard said outside the complex. "This is your right. This is what people die for."
In Atlantic City, in addition to some state and county races, registered Democrats were choosing between incumbent Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Tom Foley as well as selecting from among seven candidates for three at-large City Council seats. On the Republican side, Tom Forkin was running unopposed in the mayoral race, as were three council candidates.
As of about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, about 1,300 people had voted at the polls in Atlantic City, according to both campaigns in the Democratic mayoral race.
Those totals weren't out of line with the last time a primary election offered in-person voting in the city; 2,300 machine ballots were cast in the June 2019 primary.
But they lagged last year's primary, held in July mostly by mail due to the pandemic. In that race, Small was the top vote-earner with 3,887 votes, beating Pamela Thomas-Fields (1,863) and Jimmy Whitehead (278).
This year's mail-in vote number is likely to surpass 2019's, when 1,327 voted by that method. On Tuesday morning, the Atlantic County Board of Elections reported the city had received 1,287 mail-in ballots. Of those, 1,173 were from Democratic voters and 114 were from registered Republicans. Given the turnout at the polls Tuesday, the mail-in count has the potential to change the outcome of the election.
In the city's mayoral primary, Leonard said he voted for Small. Claims made about him and his wife, La'Quetta, did not influence his decision, Leonard said.
"In every political campaign, there's always dirt," he said. "That's the way it is. You expect that."
Some of Small's political opponents, including Foley and political organizer Craig Callaway, claim the Smalls were complicit in a relative's sexual abuse of a minor.
Robert and Gail Carter, residents of The Cove at Gardner's Basin, said those allegations played a role in their votes for Republican Tom Forkin for mayor. They also have concerns about the city as a whole.
"(We voted) so we can change the neighborhood," said Gail Carter, 71, "and turn it around."
A big frustration for the two was the street painting of "Black Lives Matter" on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. While they acknowledge the movement, the decision to paint a local road, only to be told later it had to be removed for safety reasons, struck them as a waste of taxpayer money.
"That cost a lot of money, and now they're going to cover it back up again and it's gonna cost more money," Robert Carter said. "That was something that came on really fast and not much thought was put into it. I mean, come on."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
