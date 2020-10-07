Voter challenges roil West Wildwood

WEST WILDWOOD — The registrations of more than 80 voters in this small community were challenged over questions of residency, including the registration of a candidate for Borough Commission.
John Banning, part of a three-person slate challenging the incumbent governing body this year, saw his voter registration challenged over a question of residency. He said he has lived and voted in the borough for years, and was on the ballot last year in a close race to fill an unexpired term.
In a lengthy hearing Tuesday morning, the Cape May County Board of Elections upheld two of the challenges and dismissed 23. More were tabled because the voters had not completed a residency questionnaire sent out by the board.
The challenge to Banning’s residency was dismissed, clearing him to remain on the ballot.
The challenges came from two residents, Debbie Fox, the wife of current Mayor Chris Fox, and Amy Korobellis, an incumbent running to keep her seat on the board. Attempts to reach Mayor Fox and Korobellis for comment Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Along with incumbent Scott Golden, the three incumbents are running under the slogan “The Team that Puts You First.” Banning is joined by Matthew Ksiazek and Joseph Segrest on a slate with the slogan “Honesty, Integrity and Commitment to Community.” Banning said he was the only member of the team to face a challenge over residency.
In West Wildwood’s form of government, the entire governing body is up for election at once in a nonpartisan race. As Banning pointed out to the Board of Elections, 80 votes makes up a significant percentage of the total number of active voters.
In 2019, Banning narrowly lost to Korobellis in a three-person race to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Cornelius Maxwell, who resigned in June. Maxwell cited family reasons for his resignation, which came soon after news became public of Mayor Fox facing $24,900 in state ethics fines.
The tally was 123 votes for Korobellis, 104 for Banning and 24 for candidate Anna Doherty, according to reports at the time. There are about 600 year-round residents in the community, based on census data, and about 5,000 in the summer. Most of the municipality is contained on a back-bay island adjacent to Wildwood over a short bridge on Glenwood Avenue.
At the hearing before the Board of Elections, which participants could attend remotely while the four members and staff were in the meeting room in Cape May Court House, Banning said he received notification of the challenge to his registration on the grounds of residency shortly after receiving a letter warning of potential imprisonment if convicted of voter fraud. After the hearing, he said the letter was sent out by the campaign committee of the incumbents.
A copy of the letter, forwarded by a resident, states that fraudulent voting could incur up to five years in jail. It is signed by the three commissioners.
“As much as we want your vote, we want all votes to be legal,” it reads.
The challenges have roiled the small town. Pine Avenue resident John Loughrey said he and his wife both had their residency challenged, but only he received notice of the hearing Tuesday.
“Why they picked us, I have totally no idea,” Loughrey said. It may be because of his membership in Concerned Taxpayers of West Wildwood, he said. “That’s just a hunch on my part.”
Group members have attended borough meetings and criticized some policies of the current administration. Members have also advocated for second homeowners to have a vote in municipal elections even if their primary residence is elsewhere.
Leaders in the group say the Concerned Taxpayers do not believe organization members have been targeted for voter registration challenges. Mary Ann Welsh and Susan Czwalina have been following the issue, and said not all of the challenges have been against members of the group.
They said the organization is nonprofit and nonpartisan.
“We are definitely not taking any position on candidates in the election,” said Czwalina. “We are not looking to endorse anyone.”
Welsh encouraged those facing a challenge to fill out the forms for the Board of Elections. She said the status of many voters was left undecided after the Tuesday session of the Board of Elections, which stretched over three hours.
“There seemed to be a lot that were left on the table,” Welsh said.
Loughrey was not one of them. The challenge to his registration was dismissed. He said he has been registered to vote in the borough since 2016. He was not an opponent of Fox, at least before the challenge.
“He seemed like a heck of a guy, but he just lost my vote,” Loughrey said.
At the Board of Elections meeting, Banning asked whether anyone could file a challenge to a registered voter’s residency. He was told that any registered voter in New Jersey could. He responded that he could theoretically challenge every voter in the municipality.
“I certainly hope you wouldn’t do that, but you could,” said Registrar Michael Kennedy at the meeting.
The board includes two Republicans and two Democrats. Kennedy said the board works to ensure fairness and that all those entitled to vote get a chance to.
For those voters whose residency status was tabled, the board plans to send new notices, with a request for more information about their residency status. He said they have until Nov. 2 to respond, although he encourages people to respond sooner. Those who have not heard a decision from the Board of Elections should cast a ballot, he said.
“Everyone should go ahead and vote,” Kennedy said. He has seen elections in West Wildwood decided by a margin of fewer than 10 votes.
Ksiazek suggested more challenges were likely to come and asked about the process as the election nears. Kennedy said staff would try to reach the voters by phone, but if no information could be gathered, they would be allowed to vote.
Banning said he could not speculate on the motive for the challenges.
“If it wasn’t an attempt to suppress the vote, it seems like it could have that effect,” he said.
Voting came up at a Sept. 2 meeting of the Board of Commissioners, according to a recording of the meeting posted to the Concerned Taxpayers website. The issue was raised by Golden, who said he had heard from the county Prosecutor’s Office that officials would closely watch this election.
“They’re taking all voter registrations very seriously and investigating anything that seems out of the ordinary to them, just to put that out there,” he said.
Fox said he would not want to see anyone getting in trouble, apparently referring to voters registering where they are not full-time residents.
“The last thing I want to see is someone register to vote (a brief inaudible section) because it is an absolute crime and you will go to jail for it and I’d hate to see somebody make a foolish move like that,” he said in the recording. “So it is good to put out to the public.”
