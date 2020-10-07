Voter challenges roil West Wildwood

+2 West Wildwood residents get answers on $1.75M sewer bond ordinance WEST WILDWOOD — Members of the Concerned Taxpayers of West Wildwood are reconsidering their …

Ksiazek suggested more challenges were likely to come and asked about the process as the election nears. Kennedy said staff would try to reach the voters by phone, but if no information could be gathered, they would be allowed to vote.

Banning said he could not speculate on the motive for the challenges.

“If it wasn’t an attempt to suppress the vote, it seems like it could have that effect,” he said.

Voting came up at a Sept. 2 meeting of the Board of Commissioners, according to a recording of the meeting posted to the Concerned Taxpayers website. The issue was raised by Golden, who said he had heard from the county Prosecutor’s Office that officials would closely watch this election.

“They’re taking all voter registrations very seriously and investigating anything that seems out of the ordinary to them, just to put that out there,” he said.

Fox said he would not want to see anyone getting in trouble, apparently referring to voters registering where they are not full-time residents.

“The last thing I want to see is someone register to vote (a brief inaudible section) because it is an absolute crime and you will go to jail for it and I’d hate to see somebody make a foolish move like that,” he said in the recording. “So it is good to put out to the public.”