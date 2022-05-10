VOTE: Would you support baseball if it returned to Atlantic City?

ATLANTIC CITY — Since the Atlantic City Surf played its last game at Sandcastle Stadium in 2009, the ballpark has sat empty for the most part.

The future of the stadium appears to be up in the air as the city looks to redevelop Bader Field, state officials said.

The city is examining a proposal by Deem Enterprises to build a $2.7 billion motor sports destination at the approximately 141-acre Bader Field.

"At this point, the future of the Sandcastle Stadium site is subject to a decision relative to the Bader Field redevelopment proposal," said Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the day-to-day operation of the city. "If the proposal does not move forward, the Sandcastle site will continue to be used as a baseball stadium."

The proposal calls for the construction of a 2.44-mile Formula One race course, “car centric” townhouses and condos overlooking the intracoastal waterway, affordable housing and renewable energy amenities. In addition, the city is exploring the idea of building pickleball courts at Bader Field.

Bader Field served as the city’s municipal airport for more than 80 years, welcoming airplanes, sea planes and blimps in the early days of aviation. Since its closing in 2006, the city has tried to sell the site in hopes of it being redeveloped. While the site has not been sold, it has been used for various festivals, concerts and other events.

The $15.5 million, 5,500-seat baseball stadium opened in 1998 and has been mostly closed since 2009, although some renovation was performed in 2011 and 2012.

For a decade, the Surf, an independent league team not affiliated with Major League Baseball, called Sandcastle Stadium home, but in 2008, full-time baseball left the resort. The Surf folded due to lagging ticket sales and a struggling economy.

City officials said they are committed to bringing another professional baseball team to the area.

"We have had discussions with minor league owners and are aggressively seeking a tenant. We have also considered utilizing the stadium for other sports, such as soccer tournaments in the future," said Andrew Kramer, spokesperson for the city. "In the meantime, the stadium has gotten great use as a venue for various family events, as well as adult and high school baseball tournaments, and we look forward to continue utilizing the stadium in this fashion in the immediate future."

In 2017, former Surf owner Frank Boulton expressed interest in bringing an Atlantic League team back to the resort, but the deal never came to fruition.

And it appears the Atlantic League has no plans to return to the resort.

"The Atlantic League has a proud history in Atlantic City, where the AC Surf fielded some outstanding teams," said Rick White, president of the Atlantic League, in a statement. "At this time, there are no plans to return to the community. If there was an ownership group that wished to put a team in AC we would certainly consider it."

Over the past couple of the years, the stadium has been home to the Atlantic Cape Community College baseball team and various showcase baseball tournaments, but for the most part, it has remained unused.

Despite being used by the college, the stadium needs about $1 million worth of repairs to the scoreboard and lighting system, city officials have said. In 2012, the light poles and scoreboard were removed, deemed unsafe after Superstorm Sandy.

Residents of the city's Chelsea Heights neighborhood, which is adjacent to the ballpark, would love to see something done with the site.

"I feel like all of Atlantic City has to be fixed up," said Aurely Shope, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, while visiting her parents at her childhood home.

Shope lived in the neighborhood for 15 years and remembers when the stadium would be filled for Surf games.

Naji Marshall - An NBA and Atlantic City success story ATLANTIC CITY — Just about everybody in the Atlantic City sports community knows Naji Marshall.

She feels the stadium needs to be revitalized to help the city gain leverage in its tourism industry, which is mostly geared toward gaming and adult entertainment.

"I think it would look nicer," said Kiersten Garcia, 27, regarding the ballpark being rehabilitated and used more regularly.

Garcia and her mother have lived in the city for nearly a year, having moved from Mount Holly, Burlington County. They aren't bothered too much by it being mostly empty.

But, Garcia said, it would be nice for the area if it were fixed and used regularly again. She said her mother's friends feel the same way.

"I think they all agree that having things that aren't vacant improves property value and the overall aesthetics of everything," Garcia said.

Some residents in the area have just learned to deal with the stadium sitting empty.

"It doesn't bother us," said Mohammad Shamsuddin, 43, who lives in a ranch house about a block from the ballpark. He said he'd prefer to see the city address neighborhood concerns about patrons of a bar down the street littering in yards.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

